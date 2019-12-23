Demi Lovato and model Austin Wilson split: "She's concentrating on herself"

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Last month, Demi Lovato made her relationship with model Austin Wilson Instagram official, but now the couple is no more.

People reports that Demi and Austin have split up after several months of dating. The two were last seen together December 14 at Disneyland.

A source tells People that Demi, 27, is "concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” adding, “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

The November photo showing the two cuddling has now been deleted from Demi's Instagram account. Her most recent post was December 4, when she captioned a black image, "The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing...."

Whenever Demi's new music comes out, it'll be her first release since June of 2018, when she released "Sober," a song revealing that she'd fallen off the wagon after years of sobriety. A month later, she was hospitalized following an overdose. She left rehab in November of 2018.

