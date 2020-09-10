Demi Lovato and Marshmello hang out with their younger selves in "Ok Not to Be Ok" video

Island Records & Joytime Collective)

If you could go back in time and talk to your younger self, what would you tell them? In the new video for their collaboration “Ok Not to Be Ok,” Demi Lovato and Marshmello get the chance to do exactly that.

In the clip, Demi and Marshmello both wake up in their respective childhood bedrooms and end up confronting the kids they used to be. After working through their younger selves’ anger and insecurity, young Demi and young Mello and their older counterparts become pals, hanging out together and having fun.

The song’s lyrics are about letting go of your self-doubt and embracing your own humanity, with the understanding that nobody is perfect.

“When you’re high on emotion/And you’re losing your focus/And you feel too exhausted to pray/Don’t get lost in the moment/Or give up when you’re closest,” Demi sings. “All you need is somebody to say/It’s okay not to be okay/When you’re down and you feel ashamed/It’s okay not to be okay.”

The song’s release is timed to Global Suicide Prevention Day, and the artists’ partnership with Hope for the Day, a non-profit dedicated to suicide prevention and mental health education.

“We are excited to be teaming up with Demi Lovato and Marshmello on this project to break the stigma around mental health on world suicide prevention day,” said Hope For The Day Founder and CEO, Jonny Boucher.

“Hope for the Day’s work in suicide prevention and mental health education thrives when we collaborate with others,” he adds. “And what better than two of the largest artists in the world to work with on a track that reminds everyone, ‘It’s OK not to be OK.’”

