Demi Lovato and Jojo team up for "Lonely Hearts" remix

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Demi Lovato and Jojo are teaming up for a remix of Jojo’s song “Lonely Hearts.”

The powerhouse singers announced the exciting news on Wednesday by sharing the cover art for the new track on social media.

Demi kept her post short and sweet, while Jojo gushed about having the Disney alum join her on the slow-tempoed record.

“Lonely Hearts (Remix)” w the INCREDIBLE Demi Lovato,” she wrote. “I can’t wait for you to hear her on this… ps- you’re a real one baeb.”

“Lonely Hearts” remix drops August 28.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.