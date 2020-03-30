Demi Lovato accidentally crashes her rumored boyfriend's Instagram Live in the cutest way

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessDemi Lovato may have accidentally just confirmed her new relationship in the cutest way.

The singer unknowingly made a surprise cameo on her rumored boyfriend Max Ehrich’s Instagram Live over the weekend.

The Young and the Restless star was kicking of the Live session by performing some covers on the piano when Demi walked into frame behind him.

“I’m on Live,” Max mouthed, but Demi didn’t get the memo.

“I’m on Live,” he mouthed again as Demi moved closer. Demi then realized her goof and quickly covered her face with a blanket and ducked out of frame. Max just covered his mouth and laughed.

Needless to say, fans thought it was the cutest reveal ever.

Last week, Demi and Max sparked rumors they were an item after they were spied leaving flirty comments for each other on Instagram. Max also had previously posted videos on Instagram Stories of himself hanging out with Demi’s dogs, Batman and Ella.

