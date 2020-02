Congratulations to Demi Lovato she’s getting her own talk show on Quibi!

If you’re not familiar with Quibi, it’s a mobile entertainment platform that will launch April 6.

For now, the show will be called Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato and will run through a myriad of different topics.

Lovato will also serve as executive producer for the show along with her manager Scooter Braun and others.

Do you plan on subscribing to Quibi?