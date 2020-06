Delta Airlines will continue the push for physical distancing while onboard its planes.

Delta has announced that middle seats will continue to be blocked through September so that passengers are spaced out better. When booking a ticket to fly on Delta, all middle seats are shaded as unavailable.

On some of its regional aircraft that seats 2 and 2, the aisle seats will continue to be blocked as a COVID-19 prevention tool.

Have you flown since the pandemic started? How was your experience?