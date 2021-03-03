Delray Beach’s ‘Savor The Avenue’ Is Back

Savor The Avenue is back this April. This Delray tradition that makes you feel like you’re in a European village, dining under the stars. This year, there will not be a continuous five-block long table, but it will still feel the same with a series of tables designed to hold “pods” of people (for COVID safety concerns), twinkly lights, music, a great four-course dinner—right down the middle of Atlantic Avenue.

It will be on the street, East Atlantic Ave. Tables will be stretching from Swinton Ave. to East Fifth Ave./U.S. 1.

Monday, April 19, 2021 5:30-9 p.m. is the date. Please check with DowntownDelrayBeach.com for the latest information as we get closer.

It benefits Community Greening, a Delray Beach-based nonprofit dedicated to planting trees and protecting green spaces.

You must make reservations with your restaurant of choice. Restaurant and menus are available online at Bocamag.com/Savor-The-Avenue-2021 or DowntownDelrayBeach.com/SavorTheAvenue or at the restaurant by March 8.