Delray Beach Distance Dining In The Park

It’s restaurant month in Delray Beach! The 2020 version has a physically distanced socially connected experience downtown.

Distance Dining in the Park is a new, safe, outdoor program has been created for locals and visitors to utilize downtown parks as an expanded dining options. It’s now through Sunday in Old School Square Park, 51 N. Swinton Ave. and Libby Wesley Park, 2 SW 5th Ave. They will have chairs, tables, umbrellas, tents, and café lighting in a safe and sanitized area available for dining.

Pick up food and beverages from downtown Delray Beach restaurants or have them delivered for free by Delivery Dudes directly to the park. Restaurants will have special picnic menu options in addition to their on-going prix fixe menus and dining deals for Restaurant Month.