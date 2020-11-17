Delivery Dudes Partners with United Way of PBC on Thanksgiving Food Drive

Delivery Dudes, the local, born-in-Delray Beach service known for their on-demand food delivery for more than ten years, remains dedicated to helping the those less fortunate in the communities they serve. Delivery Dudes, the local, born-in-Delray Beach service known for their on-demand food delivery for more than ten years, remains dedicated to helping the those less fortunate in the communities they serve.

From now through Tuesday, November 24 th , Delivery Dudes will pick up canned food donations for United Way of Palm Beach County’s Project Thanksgiving™ food drive. Food can be picked up by Delivery Dudes with no contact when an order is placed, or residents in Delivery Dudes’ service area can simply call the company at 561-900-7060 to schedule a pick up, free of charge without ordering at all.

Now in its 30 th year , United Way’s Project Thanksgiving™ collects money and food supplies to provide Palm Beach County neighbors in need with a hearty, holiday meal.