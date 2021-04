Delray Beach bases Delivery Dudes is hiring 200 people! You can make up tp $30 an hour here.

Requirements to apply include a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. Drivers must be 18 years or older.

The company said some drivers can make up to $30 an hour, and they keep 100 percent of their tips.

Delivery Dudes serves Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Palm Beach Gardens and Jupiter.

Click here to apply for a position.