Dean Lewis releases remix EP of his song "Waves"

Island RecordsDean Lewis is ready to make some more Waves.

The “Be Alright” singer has released a five-track EP featuring remixes of his breakout hit, “Waves.” The lead track is a remix by producer Timbaland, who of course has worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Rihanna and Drake.

“I have been a huge fan of Dean for a while now, and was always playing his music,” Timbaland says in a statement. “When the opportunity came to collaborate, it was a no brainer. Have you heard this man’s lyrics? He brings the writing game to a whole new level – he is the future!”

The EP also includes two different acoustic versions and a live recording of the song, in addition to the original version.

“Waves” first caught the attention of U.S. audiences when it was used on the show Riverdale and then on the season finales of Suits and Grey’s Anatomy. Since its release, it has been streamed over 400 million times globally.

To celebrate the release of the new EP, Dean will be performing the song on Good Morning America on Wednesday, July 31. He kicks off his North American tour on August 2 in Montreal.

