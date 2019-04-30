Dean Lewis announces new North American tour dates

Pamela LittkyDean Lewis is hitting the road again.

The singer has announced dates for his A Place We Knew North American tour. He’ll make 21 stops across the U.S. and Canada, kicking off August 6 in Minneapolis and wrapping October 2 in Los Angeles.

Dean will also be playing some festival dates this summer, including Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco.

Tickets for the new tour dates go on sale May 3.

Here are the dates:

8/6 -- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

8/7 -- Kansas City, MO, Madrid Theatre & Cafe

8/9 -- Englewood, CO, Gothic Theatre

8/13 -- Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

8/14 -- Seattle, WA, Showbox

8/15 -- Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre

9/26 -- Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre

9/28 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues

9/30 -- Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

10/2 -- Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

10/7 -- New York, NY, Webster Hall

10/10 -- Charlotte, NC, The Underground

10/11 -- Atlanta, GA, Buckhead Theatre

10/12 -- New Orleans, LA, House of Blues

10/14 -- Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

10/15 -- Austin, TX, Emo's

10/16 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues

10/18 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

10/20 -- San Diego, CA, House of Blues

10/23 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

