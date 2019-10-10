Dean Lewis, 5SOS score ARIA Awards nominations

Walt Disney Television/Heidi Gutman

Walt Disney Television/Heidi GutmanAussie acts Dean Lewis and 5 Seconds of Summer have received nominations for the ARIA Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Grammys.

Dean's nominations include Album of the Year and Best Pop Release for his debut, A Place We Knew, as well as Male Vocalist of the Year. His song "7 Minutes" is also up for Song of the Year. Last year, Dean won the Best Video ARIA Award for "Be Alright."

5SOS, is up for Best Group, and their song "Easier" is up for Song of the Year. They already have five ARIA Awards on their shelves at home.

In the Best International Artist category, the nominees include the current albums from Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Khalid, Pink and Travis Scott.

The 2019 ARIA Awards take place November 27 at Sydney’s Star Event Centre.

