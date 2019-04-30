Dean Lewis, 5 Seconds of Summer win prestigious Australian songwriting awards

Pamela LittkyAussie stars Dean Lewis and 5 Seconds of Summer have scored big with their respective recent hits "Be Alright" and "Youngblood," which is why both acts were recognized at the APRA Awards -- the Australasian Performing Right Association's annual songwriter awards -- on Tuesday night. Yes, it's night already in Australia.

Dean was named Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year, and he and his co-writer Jon Hume won an Outstanding International Achievement Award for the success of "Be Alright" both in Australia and in the U.S. Dean's debut album A Place We Knew just debuted at #1 on the Australian chart a month ago.

5SOS also won an Outstanding International Achievement Award for the success of "Youngblood," which was the band's first U.S. top 10 single, and helped them become the only Australian act to send their first three albums to number one in America.

Other winners included Sia, whose hit "Cheap Thrills" was named Most Played Australian Work Overseas, and Ed Sheeran, whose "Perfect" was named International Work of the Year.

In addition, Australian-born, L.A.-based artist Sarah Aarons was named Songwriter of the Year for penning songs for Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Khalid, Demi Lovato and Mabel, and won two other awards for co-writing the smash hit "The Middle" with Zedd, Grey and others.

