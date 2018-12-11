Deadpool Defends Nickelback in New Trailer

Once Upon A Deadpool starts its limited PG-13 run in theaters this Friday.

A new trailer for the toned down version of the movie was released. As Fred Savage compared Deadpool to Nickelback, The Merc with a mouth went into a fact-based list of reasons why Nickelback doesn’t suck. After the monologue, Savage and Deadpool break out into their own version of How You Remind Me.

Once Upon A Deadpool runs through Christmas Eve. Are you a Nickelback fan or hater? Do you plan on seeing this version of Deadpool?

