Daya to perform at LA Promise Fund's inaugural Hello Future summit

Martina Matenico

Martina MatenicoDaya is set to perform at the LA Promise Fund’s inaugural Hello Future summit, taking place in Los Angeles later this month.

The two-day event is designed to empower young women and young people of color by bringing them together with leaders in STEM -- Science, Technology, Engineering and Math -- fields.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the LA Promise Fund again on such an important initiative,” Daya says in a statement. “These young women are the future, and I want to support them as they embark on their own journeys to become leaders and activists in their communities, in Los Angeles, in the world.”

Daya previously supported the LA Promise Fund at the organization’s Girls Build Summit in 2018.

She’ll take the stage on Wednesday, October 23 at the Microsoft Theater, following a day of inspiring guest speakers and interactive panels. On October 24, attendees can participate in a career fair featuring over 75 companies in the STEM sector.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.