Daya releases new track, "Keeping It in the Dark," for "13 Reasons Why" soundtrack

Interscope Records

Interscope RecordsDaya has contributed a brand new song to the 13 Reasons Why season three soundtrack.

The song, called “Keeping It in the Dark,” is about keeping a romance under wraps.

“It’s you and me and they don’t have to know/Oh they speculate but let’s just make them wait/’Cause they don’t need to know/Nobody needs to know,” she sings.

The soundtrack, available for pre-order now, also features a new song by 5 Seconds of Summer called “Teeth,” a track by Charli XCX called “Miss U,” and the previously released “f***, I’m lonely” by Lauv and Anne-Marie.

The album debuts the same day 13 Reasons Why’s third season premieres on Netflix: August 23.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.