David Hasselhoff Got Married! Wonder If They Served Hamburgers?

Will the third time be the charm?!

Congratulations are in order for David Hasselhoff! The actor has just married model Hayley Roberts in Italy.

The Hoff is 66 and Roberts it 38, putting them at almost 30 years apart with Roberts being closer in age to Hasselhoff’s two daughters.

Back in 2011 Roberts met Hasselhoff at a hotel and asked him for his autograph – which he gave her, and then asked for her number. Five years later they were engaged!

Despite the age difference, Roberts is reportedly very close with the Hasselhoff family and gets along great with his daughters.

Will the almost 30 years age difference cause problems in the marriage? Do you see this working out? I am undecided!