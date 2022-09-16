David Beckham stands in line to pay his respects to the Queen

Thousands upon thousands of people stood in line on Friday to pay tribute to the Queen of England including David Beckham.

David spoke to Skynews saying he joined the queue at 2 a.m., thinking it would be “a little bit quieter.”

12 hours later David was still waiting in line.

“I was wrong,” he said.

Despite the long wait to pay his respects, David appeared to be in good spirits and even took photos with everyone who came up and asked him for one.

David says he came to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II because of what she meant to his life:

“The most special moment for me was to receive my Order of the British Empire. I took my grandparents with me, who were the ones that really brought me up to be a huge royalist and a fan of the royal family, and obviously, I had my wife there as well,” he said. “To step up, to get my honor, but then also Her Majesty, to ask questions, to talk, I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life, to be around Her Majesty.”

The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall in Parliament until Monday morning according to reports.

Her funeral will then be held at nearby Westminster Abbey.