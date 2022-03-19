Daniel Radcliffe Is ‘Not Interested’ In Playing Harry Potter Anymore

The director of the first two Harry Potter movies, Chris Columbus has expressed an interest in making another, “Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.”

During a recent interview with Daniel Radcliffe was asked if he had an interest in returning to his character to which responded, “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

He did end the conversation with, “I’m never going to say never.” Giving fan a little hope that he may one day return to the wizarding world.

What was your favorite Harry Potter movie? If Daniel Radcliffe is out, who else could step in to play Harry?