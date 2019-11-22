Dancing with Rihanna: Normani joins Savage X Fenty as brand ambassador

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Craig Barritt/Getty ImagesIn September, Normani appeared at Rihanna's massive Brooklyn, NY fashion show where she launched the latest collection of her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Now she's joined the band in a more permanent capacity.

Normani posted a sexy video on Instagram showing her modeling a red lace bra, panties and stockings by Savage X Fenty. She wrote, "I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty !!! I love you @badgalriri."

Normani added, "I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!"

Rihanna tweeted the same video and wrote, "Welcome to the family sis! Honored to have you!! @Normani."

After touring with Ariana Grande earlier this year, Normani is spending the first part of December performing at holiday radio shows. She's also featured on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack, on the song "Bad to You" with Ariana and Nicki Minaj.

