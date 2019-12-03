"Dance Monkey," "bad guy" and "Someone You Loved": Shazam's 2019

ABC/Image Group LAWhat was the song this year that immediately made you grab your phone and hit Shazam so you could find out who and what the heck it was? Turns out for a lot of people, it was "bad guy," by Billie Eilish.

According to the song-identifying app, "bad guy" was the number-one Most-Shazamed song of 2019, followed by Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved," and "Dance Monkey," by Tones and I.

Other songs that had music fans most frequently reaching for their phones: “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, and "Sweet but Psycho" by Ava Max.

And speaking of "Dance Monkey," Shazam says it was the Most-Shazamed Song in a Day for 2019 -- and of all-time. No surprise, given the song's unique sound.

However, the Most-Shazamed Artist of the Year is Latin superstar J Balvin, thanks to a variety of collaborations he did with everyone from Cardi B to Bebe Rexha to Sean Paul.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.