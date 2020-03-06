Dan + Shay pledge $100,000 to Tennessee tornado relief efforts

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LADays after a deadly tornado ripped through Tennessee, killing at least 25 people on Tuesday, celebrities with ties to the Volunteer State have come forward to help with relief efforts. On Thursday, country act Dan + Shay pledged $100,000 of their own money to assist with the aftermath.

The donation arrives a day before their first of two sold-out arena performances in Nashville.

In a statement obtained by Billboard, the "Speechless" singers said, "We are heartbroken by the devastation the tornadoes left upon Tennessee earlier this week. Our love goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy."

They continued, "We are so proud to call Nashville our home, and have seen first hand that this community is strong, resilient, and compassionate. What this town does best in times of need, is come together, so it is only fitting that our tour starts tomorrow in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena."

The two believe their concerts, which will be held on Friday and Saturday, will help the community heal after such a devastating loss.

"We will be making a $100,000 donation to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. We are looking forward to two unforgettable shows, in the town we hold dearest to our hearts," Dan + Shay conclude.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee will also receive a portion of the proceeds made from ticket sales for the two Nashville shows.

After Nashville, Dan + Shay will embark on a 35-date tour, which concludes in Washington on Halloween 2020.

To see a complete list of tour dates, visit DanAndShay.com.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.