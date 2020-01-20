Dan + Shay, Pitbull & more to perform at Super Bowl pregame show

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Fox has unveiled its lineup for the 2020 Super Bowl pregame show.

Country-pop crossover duo Dan + Shay and rapper Pitbull will both take the stage at the NFL Tailgate Tropicale in Miami before the Big Game on Sunday, February 2. Dan + Shay will perform their hit “Tequila,” while Pitbull will perform “Get Ready.”

DJ Khaled will be DJing from the sidelines at Hard Rock Stadium as the players take the field for warmups, while and gospel singer Yolanda Adams will perform "America the Beautiful." As previously reported, Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem.

The Super Bowl pregame show airs at 2 p.m. ET on Fox before the San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on February 2. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will team up for the coveted Super Bowl halftime show.

