Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber share 'wedding version' of "10,000 Hours"

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber have reimagined their hit, "10,000 Hours."

On Tuesday, the country duo and pop superstar released a new version of the song, referred to as the "wedding remix," replacing the pop melody with soothing piano.

In the new rendition, Justin takes on the first verse and chorus before Shay Mooney follows suit in the second half of the song. The background harmonies become even more haunting with the presence of the piano, adding a cinematic element to the infectious tune as they sing "'I'd spend ten thousand hours/And ten thousand more/Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours."

"10,000 Hours," written by the duo, Justin, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jordan Reynolds and Jessie Jo Dillon, and was released on October 4, days after Justin's wedding to Hailey Baldwin, at which Dan + Shay performed the song with Justin.

"10,000 Hours" made history when it debuted at #3 on the Billboard Streaming Songs chart, becoming the highest-charting, non-holiday country song in the chart's six-year history.

