Dan Reynolds & Aja Volkman talk split: "It was my apocalypse"

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife Aja Volkman are opening up about their period apart after seven years together.

"It was my apocalypse," Volkman tells Parents of the couple's separation, which they announced in April 2018. However, their divorce was never finalized and the two eventually reconciled.

"We didn't speak much to each other for seven months," Volkman explains. "Then we started dating again. We got a second chance at our marriage."

This past April, shortly after getting back together, Reynolds and Volkman revealed that they're expecting a fourth child together, their first boy after three girls.

"Now we have a fourth kid," Reynolds muses. "To me, that's plenty good. I don't need nine kids. I remember our first week with our first baby, Arrow, just crying together."

"Any parent I see, I immediately respect on a deep level for being in the trenches," Volkman adds. "Parenting has been the most thrilling, fulfilling part of our relationship and our life. Marriage is work. Keeping a family together is a lot of work."

The new baby, Valentine, was born in October.

