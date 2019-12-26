Dan Reynolds & Aja Volkman are re-engaged

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman are engaged once more.

Volkman revealed in an Instagram post that the Imagine Dragons frontman re-proposed to her on Christmas Day. The couple had reconciled in January after announcing the end of their seven-year marriage in April 2018.

The post is accompanied by a poignant caption detailing the emotional journey Reynolds and Volkman have been through during their time apart and their decision to try again.

"We were both forgiven...but... I wouldn't put my ring back on," Volkman explains of the early days of their reconciliation. "Even when we decided to stay together. I just couldn't go back to what we were. I told him that we would have to start again. He agreed."

A year later, Reynolds popped the question once again.

"He got on one knee and before he could open his mouth I began to cry," Volkman writes. "Loaded tears that held nearly 10 years of growth. The answer has always been yes. Even before we knew what that meant."

Since getting back together, Reynolds and Volkman had a new baby, a boy named Valentine. The couple have three other children: daughter Arrow, and twin girls Gia and Coco.

