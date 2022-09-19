Dan Reynolds & Aja Volkman announce separation: “Thank you for always supporting us”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for HFA

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman are once again splitting up.

In a tweet over the weekend, the Imagine Dragons frontman writes, “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated.”

“Being great parents to our children is our number one priority,” he adds. “Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

Reynolds and Volkman, who fronted the band Nico Vega, married in 2011. They have four children together: daughter Arrow, twins girls Gia and Coco and son Valentine.

In 2018, the couple announced that they were separating but later got back together after deciding not to finalize their divorce; Reynolds then re-proposed in 2019. Their reconciliation inspired the 2021 Imagine Dragons single “Follow You.”

