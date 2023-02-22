Daft Punk’s ﻿’Random Access Memories’﻿ to be reissued for 10th anniversary

Columbia Records

Daft Punk‘s 2013 album, Random Access Memories, is being reissued to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

An expanded edition of the record — featuring 35 minutes of previously unreleased music, including various demos and outtakes — will arrive on May 12.

Originally released May 17, 2013, Random Access Memories spawned the mega-hit “Get Lucky,” a collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers. The single’s been certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA and won the Grammy for Record of the Year. Random Access Memories as a whole won Album of the Year.

Beyond bringing “Get Lucky” into the world, Random Access Memories is significant for being the final Daft Punk album. In fact, the reissue news comes on the two-year anniversary of the French duo’s breakup announcement on February 22, 2021.

