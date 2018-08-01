Cyndi Lauper Recruits Young Street Performers For Her Concert

Stop It was an average day of street performing for brother and sister duo Mya and Ronald Worley.

Last Friday, they set up space to perform on the streets of Charlotte, NC with their dad supervising the action. It was an average day, that is until Cyndi Lauper happened to walk by.

Cyndi heard Mya singing and was so impressed she invited them to open up her hit song “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” in front of a crowd of 20,000.

Cyndi explained the entire story to the crowd before letting the kids do their thing.

Cyndi said, “When I heard Mya sing — honestly? Hell’s bells, girl. You’ve got so much beauty in your voice”

