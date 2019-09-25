Cue the tears: Lady Gaga surprises fan during Haus Laboratories makeup session

ABC/Rick RowellFollowing the launch of her Haus Laboratories makeup line, Lady Gaga surprised one of her superfans: a 19-year-old aspiring cosmetologist.

The emotional moment, orchestrated by Allure magazine, began with Brandon Galaz getting his makeup done by Gaga’s makeup artist and Haus collaborator Sarah Tanno. He'd written a letter to Gaga about how much her music has helped him and in the video, Sarah asks him to read it out loud.

He begins reading the letter, which details how Gaga’s song “Born This Way” inspired him to come out to his family. While he’s reading, Gaga comes up behind him, giving Brandon the surprise of his life. The two share a hug and he finishes reading his message, which brings Gaga to tears.

Amidst more tears and more hugs, the two chat about what makeup means to them and Gaga imparts some encouraging words.

"It's not how we look that makes us beautiful, right?" she tells Brandon. "It's what we've been through and how we survive."

Gaga's Haus Laboratories products are available now on Amazon.

