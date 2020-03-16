CRAFTING: Peeps Twinkie Race Cars!

Well, The Pope cancelled Easter so those Peeps need to be put to good use.

This is a fun craft that you can eat!

Here’s what you’ll need:

Peeps

Twinkies

Fudge dipped Oreo thin bites

White fudge flips pretzels

M&Ms

Light corn syrup

Instructions:

1. Cut a rectangle out of the top of each Twinkie cake. Do this about three fourths of the way down the cake.

2. Stick the Bunny into the space you just cut out. Then stick in the pretzel right in front of the bunny.

3. Next cut two marshmallows in half. With the corn syrup as glue put the oreos on the cakes to represent your wheels.

4. Use more ‘glue’ and stick an M&M in the center of each Oreo.

Use your creativity to make variations! Use icing instead of corn syrup, plain pretzels instead of flipz ect. Have fun and when the race starts, the horn sound is peep peep!

View this post on Instagram #easterfun #peeps #peepsracecar #easter #easterdessert #hippityhoppity A post shared by WHITE CROWN DESIGN (@whitecrowndesign) on Apr 12, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT