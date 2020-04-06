COVID care: Justin Bieber "working on ways to help" financially; Miley treats health care workers to tacos

Justin: BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Miley: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many stars have announced large donations to various charities that are supporting efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus. Justin Bieber's now announced that he plans to do his part, and he's "working on ways" to help.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Justin wrote, "I woke up today healthy which I am so grateful for but I know there are people who didn’t. I write this to acknowledge the people who don’t have it so easy."

The singer, who was forced to postpone his Changes tour due to the pandemic, added, "We understand there are a lot of people who can’t afford to stay home right now, people who don’t know how they are going to pay their bills. There are people facing extreme anxiety and worry. We are currently working on ways to help those in financial crisis and will let you know how you can help as well. We love you and we are in this together."

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson helped out on Saturday by providing a treat for local health care workers.

According to E! Online, the couple delivered 120 tacos to healthcare workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California. Cody posted photos of himself and Miley, wearing masks and gloves, standing next to a cart filled with tacos, and a picture of the happy workers enjoying their goodies.

On Instagram, Cody wrote, "Tacos for the incredible healthcare workers at our local hospital! So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic. Show some love to yours in your community!"

