Couple Finds A Hidden Wall Of Whisky In Their Home

What a treasure! Imagine buying a home and discovering a hidden wall of whisky. I mean, come on now!

A New York couple moved into their new home and discovered it was formerly owned by Adolph Humphner, the man known as the “Mystery Man of the Mohawk Valley.” It has been known that Humphner was a bootlegger during Prohibition.

Once the couple started removing some rotten exterior from the house, they found a package that was wrapped in string, paper, and old straw, which fell out of the wall.

“At first I just assumed it was insulation or something,” Drummond said.

When Drummond looked again, he found that it was six bottles of Old Smuggler whiskey that were made in 1923. He didn’t find just one bottle. He found stashes of whiskey inside the walls.

All of a sudden, Drummond realized that Humphner was a bootlegger.