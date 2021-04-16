West Palm Beach’s favorite weekly concert series, Clematis by Night (CBN), is teaming up with SunFest for Countdown to SunFest ‘22” After two cancelations for safety reasons amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SunFest returns next April

“The SunFest music festival is truly an iconic staple for the West Palm Beach and surrounding communities,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “For decades, it has been a bright spot in the spring, and we are ecstatic for its return in 2022. In the meantime, I invite everyone to celebrate SunFest with a countdown kickoff at our favorite weekly concert series – Clematis by Night!”

The celebration will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 at Clematis by Night, featuring popular local rock and reggae band Roots Shakedown. As part of the collaboration, Clematis by Night concertgoers who opt for a $22 per person TheClubVIP experience will also secure a ticket for SunFest 2022. VIP tickets must be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, and a small processing fee will be applied. The VIP experience also includes perks at Clematis by Night, including premium seating close to the stage, access to a private bar, and unlimited popcorn. High-top tables are available in VIP on a first-come, first-served basis. The kickoff falls in line with when SunFest would typically take place – the first weekend in May. Fans of the annual outdoor festival are encouraged to come out to the special TheClubVIP, which will provide a flavor of SunFest with a tailored band selection, SunFest trivia, merchandise and ticket giveaways, and more.

“Clematis by Night is the perfect event to build excitement around SunFest’s return,” said Paul Jamieson, executive director of SunFest. “Like SunFest, it has a rich history in our community, and we look forward to engaging with our fans and friends as we start our countdown to SunFest 2022.”