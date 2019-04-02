Could You Watch Over TWO DAYS Of Marvel Movies?! I’m Talking A 59 Hour MARATHON!?!?

AMC Theaters is looking to up the ante on their previous 12-movie marathon before Avengers: Infinity Warwith a 22-movie marathon leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame.

According to the AMC website, there’s a listing for a 22-film Marvel Studios Marathon starting April 23 days before the earliest screenings of Avengers: Endgame on April 25.

The marathons are listed to take place in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco. Oh come on! There are a lot of Marvel fans here in South Florida!

Oh, and make sure to use the bathroom beforehand because the marathon is said to last a whopping 59 hours and 7 minutes!!!!!

Would you go if you could? Are you going to have a Marvel movie marathon of your own?