Could “The Simpsons” Be Ending?

The Simpsons are currently in season 30 and with Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox, the future of the animated tv favorite is in limbo.

Variety reports that the show has been losing money over the years, but has always made the money back through licensing and merchandising deals. When Disney takes over all those deals change. Disney has many options that it can look into for the future of the residents of Springfield with some being their upcoming streaming service or opting out of third-party deals. The show is currently in negotiations for two more seasons with 20th Century Fox and Fox Broadcasting, so anything is possible.

If you were a head honcho at Disney what would you do with The Simpsons? Do you think the buyout spells an end to The Simpsons?