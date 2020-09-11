Could The Kardashians Be Moving Over To Netflix?!

A brand expert believes that we haven’t seen the last of the Kardashians, he says the family will continue to give us a behind-the-scenes look at their life through a different lens, the Netflix lens.

“You could end up seeing Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Movie,” says Eric Schiffer. Eric believes the Kardashians will find a way to continue to connect with their audiences in an emotional way.

“They have a unique audience because of the ages of all the family members they cut across many different generations so there will be demand. For many people around the world, these are family members at this point and they have a deep connection to them,” says Eric.

Eric also believes the Kardashians could get a bigger Netflix deal than Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s $155 million deal which spans five years, he believes the Kardashians could get $200 million.

Do you think we’ve seen the end of the Kardashians on our TV screens? Of course not!!

