Could Rihanna be trolling us all with this "No More Music" tee from her new Fenty line?

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FentyAnother day, another theory in the never-ending saga of Rihanna's forthcoming album. This time around, it appears as though the singer may just be trolling us all.

Tuesday night, Rih welcomed the second coming of her Fenty fashion line to NYC during an intimate pop-up shop event. Amid the collection of futuristic sunglasses and shoes, one specific item has sent fans into a frenzy: a $230 t-shirt with the message "No More Music" written on the back.

But is the global star really ready to throw in the towel on her nearly 15-year long career? If you ask the RihNavy, the answer is a very swift and simple no.

Earlier this month, the ANTI vocalist shared some very telling details about the project with Sarah Paulson in a profile piece for Interview Mag. According to Rih, her next studio album is sure to be a "fun one" and she even lamented over the fact that it has yet to be released.

"It really does suck that it can't just come out, because I'm working on a really fun one right now," the singer told Paulson. "I'm really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it's complete."

Of course, if Rihanna were to give up music, she wouldn't exactly go hungry: According to Forbes, she's the wealthiest self-made female musician not because of her record sales, but because of her cosmetics and lingerie lines.

