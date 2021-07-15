Could Joe Exotic Get Out Of Jail Sooner Then Expected?

An appeals court has ordered that infamous ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic be given a lighter sentence for the murder-for-hire plot outlined in the hit Netflix docuseries.

Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was given a 22-year sentence in 2020 for hiring people to kill his rival Carole Baskin. But on Wednesday, the court ruled that his sentence had been calculated wrong and should be closer to 17.5 years.

But don’t expect Joe Exotic to be going free anytime soon – the court upheld his murder-for-hire convictions as well as a separate conviction for violating the Endangered Species Act. Will these court proceedings lead to a Tiger King sequel? Why was America so obsessed with Tiger King for a short while?