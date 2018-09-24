Could Cardi B and Maroon 5 be Your Super Bowl Halftime Performers?

Last week, it was reported that Maroon 5 would probably wind up as the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Now, they may have some company.

Hip-Hop fans were hopeful that they would be represented in this year’s show. A story today may answer those prayers as Cardi B is being rumored to possibly join the festivities. But there is a catch. According to TMZ, Cardi B wants her own solo set, as opposed to the quick cameo before heading off stage to let Maroon 5 do their own thing.

Could the Super Bowl Halftime Show really have two completely separate acts? Could you imagine Adam Levine and Cardi B onstage together?