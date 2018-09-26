Cosby’s star will NOT be removed from hollywood walk of fame…

The Hollywood Walk of Fame will not be removing Bill Cosby’s star, despite the comedian’s sexual assault conviction and now prison sentence.

In a statement, The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said the stars are “intended to be permanent” and that they do not remove them. The Chamber also claims that the stars “only commemorate the recipient’s professional accomplishments” and not their personal lives.

In recent years, the Chamber has had to deal with repeated vandalism of Donald Trump’s star.

Will Cosby’s star be vandalized like Trump’s?

Is it a cop-out to claim the star ‘only’ commemorates the celebrity’s professional life?