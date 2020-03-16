Coronavirus has a fire song and dance challenge, thanks to Cardi B.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Music Group

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Music GroupOnce again, Cardi B. has become a meme, this time for her viral message on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

"Coronavirus s*** is real, s***is gettin' real," Cardi B. said after mentioning the virus' mass reach around the world in a video last week on Instagram. Now that message has been turned into a viral song, and fans are loving it.

"At this point, I want royalties," the Bronx rapper tweeted. She later added, "I’m boutta tell Atlantic to put this song on Spotify."



The video was remixed into a song by New York's DJ iMarkkeyz, who also started the #coronaviruschallenge dance on TikTok to accompany the viral song. Fans have been uploading their own renditions or skits on Instagram, and viewers can't get enough of its contagious effect.

DJ iMarkkeyz reposted a video from Instagram comedian Mufasa as seen in DaBaby's "Bop" video, doing his signature dance moves to the song.

One user couldn't stop watching, mentioning, "We as a people always find light and humor even in the most tense, serious, and chaotic of situations. Is something we all share. This is how we come together. This is also how we soothe our worries and release stress and anxiety."

Another fan claimed this was one of the biggest rap battles of all time after 2Pac x B.I.G, Jay-Z x Nas, Pusha T x Drake but just before Kanye West x Mental Health.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)