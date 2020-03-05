Coronavirus Cancels Florida’s Ultra Music Fest & A List Of Other Events

Coronavirus is the reason The Ultra Music Festival in Miami has been postponed until next year. That basically means it was cancelled.

The Okeechobee Music Fest is still on though. It started today so be on the lookout for masked festival goers in your Facebook feed!

Weird how one big Florida fest is cancelled and one is not. There’s a petition to cancel the famous SXSW fest in Austin TX.

There’s actually a ton of stuff cancelled due to Coronavirus. Here’s a list:

Greenday’s Hella mega Tour dates in Asia.

BTS Tour S Korea

Avril Lavigne Asia tour

Khalid Asia tour

Mariah Carey Hawaii

Tomorrowland Music Festival France

Ultra Music Fest Miami

Korea Times Music Festival

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival

Chicago State University basket ball games

Washington State Democrats awards

Facebook Global Marketing Summit

The Inspired Home show convention Chicago

Microsots MVP Summit

Google’s Cloud next 20 conference

Chine Grand Prix

Auto China 2020

Facebook Developer Conference

IBM Think 2020

Google’s I/O developer conference

Global Gaming Expo Asia

‘No Time To Die’ Bond film postponed till November

The Bachelorette, The Amazing Race, Mission: Impossible 7 all haulted filming.