Coronavirus Cancels Florida’s Ultra Music Fest & A List Of Other Events

Coronavirus is the reason The Ultra Music Festival in Miami has been postponed until next year. That basically means it was cancelled.
The Okeechobee Music Fest is still on though. It started today so be on the lookout for masked festival goers in your Facebook feed!
Weird how one big Florida fest is cancelled and one is not. There’s a petition to cancel the famous SXSW fest in Austin TX.
There’s actually a ton of stuff cancelled due to Coronavirus. Here’s a list:
Greenday’s Hella mega Tour dates in Asia.
BTS Tour S Korea
Avril Lavigne Asia tour
Khalid Asia tour
Mariah Carey Hawaii
Tomorrowland Music Festival France
Ultra Music Fest Miami
Korea Times Music Festival
Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival
Chicago State University basket ball games
Washington State Democrats awards
Facebook Global Marketing Summit
The Inspired Home show convention Chicago
Microsots MVP Summit
Google’s Cloud next 20 conference
Chine Grand Prix
Auto China 2020
Facebook Developer Conference
IBM Think 2020
Google’s I/O developer conference
Global Gaming Expo Asia
‘No Time To Die’ Bond film postponed till November
The Bachelorette, The Amazing Race, Mission: Impossible 7 all haulted filming.