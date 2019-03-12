Corona Puts The Lime In The Coconut!

Corona is preparing to add some new drinks to store shelves in the near future called “spike refreshers.”

The malt beverages will come in three flavors, passionfruit lime, guava lime, and coconut lime. YUMMMMM!!!

The passionfruit and guava flavors will be available in six packs, and the coconut lime flavor will be sold in 12 packs.

Look for the Refrescas to start hitting shelves in select areas at the end of the month and nationwide by the end of May.

What do you think of this new drink from Corona? Do you think you’re going to give it a try when it comes out?