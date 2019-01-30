Cops Say It’s Too Cold To Steal In Wisconsin!

Sorry robbers, crooks, thieves, swindlers and villans….Police in Green Bay, Wisconsin told thieves that it’s too cold to steal.

On Tuesday, The Green Bay PD issued a cancellation to all criminal activity in the area because of the historic low temperatures.

Police Chief Andrew Smith said, “With the wind chill warnings, we simply cannot have any criminals putting themselves in harm’s way at those temperatures. Avoiding crime and criminal activities is especially important during periods of inclement weather. Also during all other times.”

Wind chills in Green Bay have dipped to between -30 and -45 over the last couple of days.

My Mom and Dad are sitting in 20 below weather right now in WI!  Brrrrrrrrrr! Obviously that was a major reason why I moved to Florida!

