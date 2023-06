Oh you know, just a Florida woman riding on her bike with a racoon and meth.

A Florida woman was arrested for cruising around on her bicycle with a baby raccoon and meth in her backpack. Police stopped her because she didn’t have light on her bike while riding around at night. They weren’t expecting to find drugs and animals in her backpack….well maybe the drugs. This little guy was rescued and no longer is going on adventures with a Florida Woman.