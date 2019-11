Friends, fans and collectors can bid on original pieces from the Warner Bros. archive, such as Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc) original stuffed penguin Hugsy doll; reproductions of the Central Perk couch and Monica’s (Courteney Cox) peephole door frame; and costumes worn by Rachel (Aniston), Monica and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow). Anyone who signs up for the auction is also eligible to win a production script from Friends.

Check them all out here!