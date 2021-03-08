Cookies For Healthcare Heros!

Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida (GSSEF) is hosting its first ever Cookies for Healthcare Heroes event on Saturday, March 13th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at four South Florida locations.

During the event, cookie lovers can choose to purchase any of the eight popular varieties of Girl Scout cookies as well as donate to Cookies for Healthcare Heroes at a drive through cookie booth at one of the following partner locations:

The Landing at Tradition, 10824 SW Village Pkwy, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

Jupiter Medical Center, 1210 S. Old Dixie Hwy, Jupiter, FL 33458

GSSEF Headquarters, 6944 Lake Worth Road, Lake Worth, FL 33467

Westfield Broward Mall, 8000 W. Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33388

Donations to the Cookies for Healthcare Heroes program can be made by the box ($5.00 per box), by the case ($60.00 per case), or in any other amount desired. The donated cookies will be delivered to the healthcare heroes here in our community. Customers can make a donation to Cookies for Healthcare Heroes the day of the event, at any cookie booth or by visiting www.cookiesforhealthcareheroes.org.