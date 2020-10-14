Controversial Chainsmokers summer concert results in $20,000 fine for promoters

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Safe & Sound

The Chainsmokers‘ high-dollar benefit show this past summer in New York’s Hamptons, which caused controversy for its apparent lack of social distancing, has resulted in a $20,000 fine for violating public health laws.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Wednesday, “Following an investigation into the Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons this summer, the promoters will be fined $20,000 for violating public health law. Further, the Town of Southampton cannot approve permits for group gatherings without State approval.“

The concert, billed as a drive-in event on a 100-acre lot, had per-car ticket prices starting at $1,250 and VIP packages commanding prices of $25,000 according to Variety. The proceeds went to several charities, including No Kid Hungry and the Children’s Medical Fund of New York.

Attendees were asked to remain in or next to their cars, but there was a public outcry when social media posts showed some of the 2,000 concertgoers crowded together near the stage, many not wearing masks.

After New York health commissioner Howard Zucker said that “clear violations were rampant,” the promoters claimed that they had followed safety precautions, including conducting temperature checks, giving out masks and instructing for guests to stay put.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, the Chainsmokers hadn’t responded to the news of the fine.

By Andrea Dresdale

